Dr. Charles Rilli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Rilli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
Essex Hudson Urology217 Chestnut St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 765-6506
Essex-Hudson Urology256 Broad St # 1, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 765-6508
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Having been under Dr. RIll's care for several years, I know Dr. RIlli and the doctors who work with him are knowledgeable, kind and compassionate. I highly recommend Essex-Hudson Urology for both men and women.
About Dr. Charles Rilli, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rilli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rilli using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rilli has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rilli speaks Italian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rilli. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rilli.
