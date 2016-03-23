See All Urologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Charles Rilli, MD

Urology
1.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Rilli, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Dr. Rilli works at Essex Hudson Urology in Newark, NJ with other offices in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Hesitancy, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Essex Hudson Urology
    217 Chestnut St Ste 2, Newark, NJ 07105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6506
    Essex-Hudson Urology
    256 Broad St # 1, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6508

Hospital Affiliations
  • Clara Maass Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Hesitancy
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Hesitancy
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Mar 23, 2016
Having been under Dr. RIll's care for several years, I know Dr. RIlli and the doctors who work with him are knowledgeable, kind and compassionate. I highly recommend Essex-Hudson Urology for both men and women.
Ann H in New York, NY — Mar 23, 2016
Photo: Dr. Charles Rilli, MD
About Dr. Charles Rilli, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
NPI Number
  • 1639126485
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Umdnj University Hospital
Internship
  • Umdnj University Hospital
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Rilli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rilli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rilli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rilli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rilli has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy, Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rilli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rilli. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rilli.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rilli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rilli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

