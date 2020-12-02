See All Otolaryngologists in Sherman, TX
Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Charles Richmond, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Richmond works at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital-sherman in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital-sherman
    3601 N Calais St, Sherman, TX 75090
    Ear Nose/Throat Center-N Texas
    204 Medical Dr Ste 200, Sherman, TX 75092
    ENT Centers of North Texas
    2600 N US HIGHWAY 75, Sherman, TX 75090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Tinnitus
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Tinnitus

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • Delta Health System
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 02, 2020
    I've had a lifelong struggle with chronic tonsillitis, tonsil stones, difficulty swallowing, and snoring. I've always been told that I needed my tonsils removed. I've heard horror stories my entire adult like about how terribly painful it would be. Dr. Richmond told it like it is. He informed me of the benefits of having my tonsils removed, the possible complications, and was sure to answer any questions that I had. I never felt rushed in his office or pressured in anyway to sign up for surgery. I'm now six months post-op from having my tonsillectomy and couldn't be happier with the results. Dr. Richmond is seriously the man that I'd want to take care of my loved ones of the need arises.
    Cameron — Dec 02, 2020
    About Dr. Charles Richmond, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710973995
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Medical Education
    • Southern Methodist University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Richmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Richmond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Richmond works at Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital-sherman in Sherman, TX. View the full address on Dr. Richmond's profile.

    Dr. Richmond has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richmond on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Richmond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richmond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

