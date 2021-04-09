Dr. Charles Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Richards, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Richards, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Retina Specialists180 Kimel Park Dr Ofc Main, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 397-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Appointment was efficient and on time. Great flexability to see myself and my wife at the same time.
About Dr. Charles Richards, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1952315962
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Wake Forest University Eye Center
- UNC Hospitals
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Richards speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
