Dr. Charles Hristian Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hristian Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Hristian Rich, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Hristian Rich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center and Park City Hospital.
Dr. Hristian Rich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates LLC5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 950, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-9555
-
2
Rosenberg Cooley Metcalf Lc900 Round Valley Dr Ste 100, Park City, UT 84060 Directions (435) 655-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Park City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hristian Rich?
He was patient and answered all of my questions at my consult appointment. He had a positive attitude, but was very honest about what to expect and the discomfort I would experience. After surgery he came to my hospital room every day I remained there (3 nights) to check on my progress etc. I’ve been home for a week now and feel better every day. I’m confident he did an outstanding job on my back fusion.
About Dr. Charles Hristian Rich, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851351530
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hristian Rich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hristian Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hristian Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hristian Rich works at
Dr. Hristian Rich has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hristian Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hristian Rich speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hristian Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hristian Rich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hristian Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hristian Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.