Dr. C Allen Rhodes, MD
Dr. C Allen Rhodes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center - Burnham4275 Burnham Ave Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 970-7124
Chowdhury Hafizul Ahsan, MD3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 320, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-6994Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Heart & Vascular Center - Pahrump1440 E Calvada Blvd Ste 700, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (702) 970-7018
Nevada Heart and Vascular Center - Windmill500 E Windmill Ln Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 970-7127
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very concerned and informative
About Dr. C Allen Rhodes, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1437105855
Education & Certifications
- U Colo Med Ctr|University Colo Med Center
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhodes accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhodes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhodes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.