Dr. Charles Rheeman, MD
Dr. Charles Rheeman, MD is a Neuro-Ophthalmology Specialist in Malta, NY. They specialize in Neuro-Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Locations
Saratoga Ophthalmology658 Malta Ave Ste 101, Malta, NY 12020 Directions (518) 580-0553Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Located in the Burdett Avenue Medical Building2200 Burdett Ave Ste 206, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 580-0553Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Temporary Malta Office2388 Route 9, Mechanicville, NY 12118 Directions (518) 580-0553
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
So, if you are looking for a doctor that coddles you and dotes over you, this isn’t your doc. However, he’s incredibly knowledgeable, intelligent, experienced and one of the best in the area, and that’s why I see him. He will always give proper and thorough diagnosis and treatment. I appreciate his care and vast knowledge despite what others have noticed about his bedside manor. He can cut open an eyeball for goodness sakes, can you do that? Surgeons always have a little bit of quirk. Doesn’t bother me one bit. Absolutely great doctor!
- Neuro-Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1073572236
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Albany Med Coll
