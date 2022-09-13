Dr. Charles Reninger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reninger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Reninger, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Reninger, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg and Upmc Memorial.
Dr. Reninger works at
Locations
-
1
University Physicians Group Erford Rd101 Erford Rd Ste 101, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 975-8900
-
2
Hematology Oncology Consultants of Pa3 Walnut St Ste 204, Lemoyne, PA 17043 Directions (717) 975-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- Upmc Carlisle
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Upmc Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Pyramid Life
- Universal American
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reninger?
Explains all to patients - wonderful teaching doctor
About Dr. Charles Reninger, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1912969585
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Penn State Mc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reninger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reninger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reninger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reninger works at
Dr. Reninger has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reninger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reninger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reninger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reninger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reninger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.