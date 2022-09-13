Overview

Dr. Charles Reninger, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle, UPMC Harrisburg and Upmc Memorial.



Dr. Reninger works at UNIVERSITY PHYSICIANS GROUP in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Lemoyne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.