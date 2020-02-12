Dr. Charles Reing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Reing, MD
Dr. Charles Reing, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Locations
Advance Eye Care Center220 Hamburg Tpke Ste 7, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 790-1300Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Bergen-passaic Eye Surgery Center18-01 Pollitt Dr Ste 4, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 794-8444
St Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center224 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-6900
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Based upon Dr. Reing’s excellent referrals I expected good results from my cataract surgery. Yet my expectations were exceeded. I now have better distance vision then I have ever had in my life and I can read without glasses. In my consultations with Dr. Reing he was patient, thorough, and friendly. The surgery was less traumatic than I had feared and the follow up care was meticulous. I recommend his care without reservations.
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Reing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reing has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reing speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Reing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reing.
