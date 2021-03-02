See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Charles Reilly, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Charles Reilly, MD

Cornea & Refractive Surgery
5 (881)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Charles Reilly, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Dr. Reilly works at Eye Associates - San Antonio in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Kerrville, TX and Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Main Office
    5430 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 340-1212
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    1446, Kerrville, TX 78028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 792-4466
  3. 3
    Rashid, Rice, Flynn & Reilly Eye Associates-Boerne
    113 Falls Ct Ste 100, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 340-1212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Presbyopia
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Presbyopia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Adult Strabismus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Antifungal Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brawny Scleritis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Flash Burns Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Trachoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Trachoma
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • PHCS
    • Principal Life
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sunshine Health
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 881 ratings
    Patient Ratings (881)
    5 Star
    (804)
    4 Star
    (48)
    3 Star
    (15)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reilly?

    Mar 02, 2021
    Performed LASIK on wife who is very demanding. She did very well and is extremely happy with her outcome. Dr. Reilly is very thorough in his exam and explanations. His staff is friendly and professional.
    WW — Mar 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Charles Reilly, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Charles Reilly, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reilly to family and friends

    Dr. Reilly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reilly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Charles Reilly, MD.

    About Dr. Charles Reilly, MD

    Specialties
    • Cornea & Refractive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326026626
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • San Antonio Unif Ser Health Edu
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reilly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reilly has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    881 patients have reviewed Dr. Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reilly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Charles Reilly, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.