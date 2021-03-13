Dr. Raugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Raugh, DPM
Overview
Dr. Charles Raugh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Raugh works at
Locations
-
1
Allcare Foot & Ankle Center LLC313 Park Ave Ste 308, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 462-8145
- 2 1330 Massachusetts Ave NW Rm Wellness, Washington, DC 20005 Directions (301) 877-3493
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raugh?
I have used dr. Raugh for 28 yrs. He is a true dr. Who cares for his patient needs. Resolves any foot problems you have. For me it’s worth the trip to Virginia. I have gone to podiatrist closer to my home and none have resolved anything. I went back to my favorite Doctor Raugh. He is awesome
About Dr. Charles Raugh, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1518167840
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raugh works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Raugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.