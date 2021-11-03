Dr. Charles Raudat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raudat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Raudat, DO
Overview
Dr. Charles Raudat, DO is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from Philadelphia College Osteo Med and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Raudat works at
Locations
-
1
Cardio Pulmonary Surgical Consultant310 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 101, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-7393
-
2
Johnson City Medical Center400 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 431-3950Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Raudat?
Dr. Raudot saved my life,,,,, I died twice in the helicopter,, and all he had to do was pronounce me dead. But he didnt. He saw a challenge and a life hanging in the balance and did not hesitate. I suffered a bursted amorism. 9 out of 10 ppl DO NOT SURVIVE. But I did,,,, thanks to Dr. Raudat. God Bless You Sir,,, and may God and others show you the compassion and mercy you have given myself and family. I was only 46.
About Dr. Charles Raudat, DO
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1043263783
Education & Certifications
- Fairview Health System
- Hosps Of Philadelphia College Osteo Med
- Philadelphia College Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raudat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raudat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raudat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raudat works at
Dr. Raudat has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raudat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Raudat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raudat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raudat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raudat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.