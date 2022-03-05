Overview

Dr. Charles Rassier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital



Dr. Rassier works at Eye Clinic PA in Union, NJ with other offices in Newark, NJ and Belleville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.