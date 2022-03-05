Dr. Charles Rassier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rassier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Rassier, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Rassier, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Union, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
Dr. Rassier works at
Locations
Eye Clinic PA1095 Morris Ave Ste 400, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 686-2525
Ideal Eyewear2 Ferry St, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (908) 686-2525
Clara Maass Medical Center1 Clara Maass Dr, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 622-2020MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been visiting Dr. Rassier for my eye care examinations for many years. His services are excellent and he takes the time to address any questions I have in a comprehensive manner. He is professional and thorough and I enjoy my visits at The Eye Clinic. The staff is great as well!
About Dr. Charles Rassier, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Portuguese
- 1902025794
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Abington Memorial Hospital (Pennsylvania)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rassier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rassier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rassier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rassier speaks Portuguese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rassier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rassier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rassier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rassier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.