Dr. Charles Pruchno, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.
Physicians Clinic of Iowa PC202 10th St Se, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 247-3899
Physicians Clinic Of Iowa275 10th St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403 Directions (319) 247-3899
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Pruchno has taken care of 3 members of our family. We have been most grateful and pleased with his care for many years. He has always been very thoughtful before recommendations, does not over medicate, and keeps overall wellness in mind. He never rushes through the appointments, always giving each person plenty of time. There have been weekends we have needed his help, and he has always graciously responded. He has a phenomenal staff. They are always cheerful, respectful and caring.
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
