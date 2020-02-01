Overview

Dr. Charles Procter, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Procter works at Beltline Bariatric and Surgical Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.