Dr. Charles Procter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Procter, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Buckhead Office3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 125, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (470) 419-4380
Newnan Office775 Poplar Rd Ste 350, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (404) 350-7955
Buckhead Office2061 Peachtree Rd NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 350-7955Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Procter Jr and his team are amazing! From the initial meeting, to the surgery, and beyond the surgery for care. He is compassionate and treats his patients like family. He truly cares for his patients. Highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Charles Procter, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV
- University Of Georgia
Dr. Procter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Procter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Procter has seen patients for Obesity and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Procter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Procter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Procter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Procter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Procter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.