Dr. Charles Pritchard, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Pritchard, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health, Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Dr. Pritchard works at
Locations
Rheumatic Disease Associates Ltd.2360 MARYLAND RD, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions (215) 657-6776Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Rheumatic Disease Associates599 W State St Ste 310, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (267) 893-6780Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Rheumatic Disease Associates610 York Rd # 678, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 657-6776
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Grand View Health
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pritchard did a great job diagnosing and treating my pain. He spends a lot of time listening during the visit. The nurses who support him are excellent. The only issue I have found with this practice is that they do not answer the phone. Ever. I always have to leave a message and wait for someone to call me back - which could be hours, days, or no response. Very frustrating when you need to ask them a question and they refuse to talk to you. However, if you do manage to somehow get someone on the phone, or get an in-person appointment, the service once you are being treated, is excellent.
About Dr. Charles Pritchard, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, French
- 1023095114
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Wash Hospital Center
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
