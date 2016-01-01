Overview

Dr. Charles Price, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Price works at CHARLES S PRICE MD LTD in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.