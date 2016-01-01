Dr. Charles Prentice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prentice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Prentice, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Prentice, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Locations
Charles A Prentice MD PA214 S Pine Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 632-6288
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Medicare
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Charles Prentice, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1134124951
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Catholic Medical Center Of Queens & Brooklyn
- Catholic Medical Center Of Queens & Brooklyn
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
