Dr. Charles Powell, MD

Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Powell, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. Powell works at HANDSPORT SURGERY INSTITUTE in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Ruttenberg Treatment Center
    10 E 102nd St Fl 6, New York, NY 10029

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Nodule
Emphysema
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Dr. Charles Powell, MD

    Critical Care Medicine
    33 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1922176072
    Education & Certifications

    Boston Medical Center|Boston Univ Med Ctr
    New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Columbia Presb Med Ctr
    UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Mount Sinai Morningside

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Powell works at HANDSPORT SURGERY INSTITUTE in New York, NY.

    Dr. Powell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

