Dr. Charles Powell, MD
Dr. Charles Powell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital, IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
IN Health Urology535 Barnhill Dr Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-7338
- Eskenazi Health
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
extremely knowledgeable,explains procedures and makes sure you totally understand and will answer all your questions without hesitation. Most of all he is caring and compassionate and an excellent doctor and surgeon.
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Vaginal Prolapse and Uterine Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
