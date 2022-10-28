Dr. Charles Pound, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pound is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Pound, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Pound, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Pound works at
Locations
-
1
Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (214) 978-3246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Champaign Dental Group160 River Oaks Dr Ste B, Canton, MS 39046 Directions (601) 815-7840
-
3
Select Specialty Hospital-jackson5903 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS 39211 Directions (601) 815-7840
-
4
University Family Medicine Associates Pllc1410 E Woodrow Wilson Ave, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 984-6730
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Madison
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pound performed the surgery for my prostate cancer 13 years ago. I am thankful for his expertise and also appreciate his caring manner over the years since. I give him the highest recommendation to anyone.
About Dr. Charles Pound, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1740381045
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pound works at
