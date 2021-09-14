Dr. Charles Porterfield, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porterfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Porterfield, DO
Dr. Charles Porterfield, DO is a Pulmonologist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beckley Arh Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital.
Charles E Porterfield DO3771 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 255-5710
Raleigh General Hospital1710 Harper Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 256-4161
- Beckley Arh Hospital
- Raleigh General Hospital
Dr Porterfield is an excellent physician, but his office staff is lackluster at best. If he changed everyone in his office for better staff, that would be great. They are some of the rudest women I've ever seen. From the breathing test person to the receptionist, and all in between. Not impressed. One put me in the wrong room then came and griped at me because she did it..not my problem. I had to quit going to him because I just couldn't take it anymore.
About Dr. Charles Porterfield, DO
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
