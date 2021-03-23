Dr. Charles Portera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Charles Portera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr|University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Central Peninsula General Hospital, CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Portera works at
Locations
-
1
Alaska Surgical Oncology3851 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5058Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Central Peninsula General Hospital
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Portera?
Dr. Portera is an excellent surgeon as well as a kind and compassionate person. He did my mastectomy after a reoccurrence of breast cancer. He explains things well and so that I understood. You can tell he cares about his patients. We are blessed to have him here in Alaska. 2021
About Dr. Charles Portera, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1467412734
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center|Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- East Tenn State U Coll Med
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr|University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portera has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portera works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Portera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Portera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Portera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.