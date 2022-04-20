Overview

Dr. Charles Popkin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Popkin works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.