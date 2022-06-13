Overview

Dr. Charles Popeney III, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Popeney III works at Sugar Land Hospital in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Confusion, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.