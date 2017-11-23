Overview

Dr. Charles Pittle, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Pittle works at Dr. Charles I. Pittle in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.