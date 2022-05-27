See All Gastroenterologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Charles Phan, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (73)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Charles Phan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Phan works at DAVID H KORFIN DPM PA in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sugar Land Office
    16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 175, Sugar Land, TX 77479 (281) 277-2213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 27, 2022
    Dr. Phan takes time to explain treatment plan and answer any questions. The staff is very friendly and helpful.
    L Pelletier — May 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Charles Phan, MD

    Gastroenterology
    English, Chinese and Vietnamese
    1457303737
    Education & Certifications

    University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Medical College of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phan works at DAVID H KORFIN DPM PA in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Phan’s profile.

    Dr. Phan has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Phan speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.

    73 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

