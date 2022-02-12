Dr. Peyton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Peyton, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Peyton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Locations
- 1 2000 6th Ave S Dept Urology, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-8765
2
Limited To Official University Duties On510 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 975-4048
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peyton was very kind and took time to answer my questions. He was very detailed and kept me informed each step of the way before and after my surgery. I felt very fortunate that I was referred to Dr. Peyton at UAB - Birmingham. I could not have gotten better medical care or had a better medical outcome with my cancer surgery. I would recommend Dr. Peyton at UAB for his expertise and commitment to give the BEST care to patients!
About Dr. Charles Peyton, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Urology
Dr. Peyton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
