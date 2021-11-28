Overview

Dr. Charles Pettus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia



Dr. Pettus works at Piedmont Hospital in Newnan, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.