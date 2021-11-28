Dr. Charles Pettus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Pettus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Pettus, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. Pettus works at
Locations
PHI of Newnan795 Poplar Rd Ste 400, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 716-0051
Cardiac Disease Specialists PC1267 Highway 54 W Ste 2200, Fayetteville, GA 30214 Directions (770) 719-0051
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked Dr Pettus, he is very friendly and easy to talk to and I felt he listened to me. I stopped going to him because I had to deal with his nurse every time I called. I felt judged by her and I didn’t find her very friendly. Her answers were short, flippant and Uncaring, like she tolerated me because it was her job. Having heart issues is worrisome and not every patient tolerates medicine well, it's a trial and try approach, you want someone to understand this.
About Dr. Charles Pettus, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1912902107
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Salem Virginia Medical Center
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pettus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettus accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pettus has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pettus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettus.
Online scheduling allows one to view a wide range of appointment times and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar, while calling allows patients to ask questions about the practice and verify insurance acceptance.