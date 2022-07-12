Dr. Charles Petit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Petit, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Petit, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Petit works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center of Oregon LLC1515 NW 18th Ave Ste 300, Portland, OR 97209 Directions (503) 224-8399
-
2
East Office5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 668, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 224-8399
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital
- Providence Portland Medical Center
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- Oregon Dental Service
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petit?
I was diagnosed with a hip labral tear and was referred to Dr Petit by my physiatrist. He was a little serious for my taste, but professional. We discussed the problem with my hip and my treatment options, and he took the time to answer all of my questions without hesitation. We decided that a labral tear repair was my best option and I was scheduled for surgery pretty quickly. After 6 years of moderate pain that kept my awake at night, I noticed a difference immediately. I am now 5 months post-op and haven’t had any issues with my hip since. My other option was a hip replacement so I’m happy that a less invasive option was offered that corrected the problem. When I began having pain in my shoulder, I felt comfortable going back to Dr Petit for treatment and have been satisfied with the conservative treatments that he has offered. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Charles Petit, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356332720
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clin
- Ma Gen Hsp Harvard Med School Pro
- Beth Israel Deaconess/Harvard Med Sch
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petit works at
Dr. Petit speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Petit. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.