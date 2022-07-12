Overview

Dr. Charles Petit, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Petit works at Orthopedics/Sports Medicine Center in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.