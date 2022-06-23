Dr. Charles Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Perry, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Perry, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington ( Seattle, Washington) - M.D. and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Perry works at
Locations
-
1
Chrysalis Cosmetics785 University Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 248-4447
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Care Credit
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
I had a mini tummy tuck in December 2021. I am absolutely thrilled with my results. I was in pretty good shape going into my surgery as I worked out regularly and have a fairly healthy diet. The problem was I had love handles that no matter how much I exercised they were not going away. I could not hide them in the clothes I wore, they have bothered me for years. A friend of mine recommended Chrysalis Cosmetics - Dr. Perry to me. I am so happy that she did. Dr. Perry and his staff were amazing. The first month after my surgery was a little challenging but nothing that would make me not recommend this surgery to others. My tummy tuck is better then I could ever have imagined. I have curves that I haven't seen in years, a flat stomach with tight muscles and no more love handles! I will forever be grateful to Dr. Perry and his staff for the wonderful care I received!
About Dr. Charles Perry, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992883664
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery - University of Arizona ( Tucson, Arizona)
- General Surgery - Maricopa County Medical Center, ( Phoenix, Arizona)
- University of Washington ( Seattle, Washington) - M.D.
- University of Puget Sound ( Tacoma, Washington) - B.A. in Chemistry
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.