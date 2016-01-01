Dr. Peirce has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Peirce, MD
Dr. Charles Peirce, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
University Sports & Family Medicine PA3201 University Dr E Ste 440, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 731-8660
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Charles Peirce, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- U Tex
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor University
- Urology
