Overview

Dr. Charles Peebles, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hardinsburg, KY.



Dr. Peebles works at Champaign Dental Group in Hardinsburg, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.