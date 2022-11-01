Overview

Dr. Charles Pearlman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Pearlman works at Charles J. Pearlman MD, PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.