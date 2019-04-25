Dr. Charles Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Payne, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Payne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Locations
Indian Path Community Hospital2000 Brookside Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 857-7487
Kingsport Urology Group1932 Brookside Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-4155
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Holston Valley Medical Center
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We were visiting from out of town and the scheduling staff were able to work me in immediately after an ER visit & referral. Front office staff & Nurse were great. You won't wait long before being called back and seeing the Dr. Dr. Payne was professional, knowledgeable, empathetic, explanatory giving me confidence that my medical issue would resolve. If I lived in Kingsport, he'd absolutely be the Urologist I'd be seeing if I had any urinary problems.
About Dr. Charles Payne, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.