Dr. Charles Pattison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pattison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Pattison, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Pattison, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Pattison works at
Locations
-
1
WestGlen GI Consultants6080 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pattison?
Wonderful man and doctor. Listens to you and tries different methods before going to expensive, invasive testing.
About Dr. Charles Pattison, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295746543
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine|University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pattison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pattison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pattison using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pattison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pattison works at
Dr. Pattison has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pattison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pattison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pattison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pattison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pattison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.