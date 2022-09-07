Dr. Charles Patterino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Patterino, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Charles Patterino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Victory Endoscopy Unit Pllc2281 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 494-6400
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Patterino has been my son's doctor for 21 years. My son has special needs including craniofacial issues. Dr. Patterino is an excellent diagnostician and he is always available to discuss and assist with ensuring my son receives the best care. Would not want any other primary care physician for my son.
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University Of Md Med Sys
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
