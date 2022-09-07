See All Pediatricians in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Charles Patterino, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Patterino, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Patterino works at Banner & Patterino Mds PC in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Victory Endoscopy Unit Pllc
    2281 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 494-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • Richmond University Medical Center
  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 07, 2022
    Dr. Patterino has been my son's doctor for 21 years. My son has special needs including craniofacial issues. Dr. Patterino is an excellent diagnostician and he is always available to discuss and assist with ensuring my son receives the best care. Would not want any other primary care physician for my son.
    Amy L — Sep 07, 2022
    About Dr. Charles Patterino, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982677639
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Md Med Sys
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charles Patterino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patterino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patterino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patterino works at Banner & Patterino Mds PC in Staten Island, NY. View the full address on Dr. Patterino’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

