Dr. Charles Pastor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Pastor works at Pastor Family Medicine of Westchester Pllc in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.