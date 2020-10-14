Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Parker, DO
Overview
Dr. Charles Parker, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Parker Schlichter and Associates - Closed, Virginia Beach, VA5029 Corporate Woods Dr Ste 250, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 473-3770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Loved Dr Parker. Smart and on-the-ball.
About Dr. Charles Parker, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Psychiatry
