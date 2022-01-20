Dr. Charles Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Charles Park, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 391-6904Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Institute Of Digestive Health And Liver1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 332-9717Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Mercy Personnel Physicians At Glen Burnie7927 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 332-9717
Mercy Medical Center7602 Belair Rd, Nottingham, MD 21236 Directions (410) 332-9717
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Park is truly compassionate and listens when you talk. He is a man of few words so be sure to use your time with him wisely. I’ve had four spine surgeries, he is truly a gifted surgeon. I wish I’d found him sooner. My lumbar and sciatic pain are gone and we are working on cervical. I haven’t felt this well in 20 years.
About Dr. Charles Park, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
- 1861438517
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
