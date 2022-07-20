Overview

Dr. Charles Park, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at Associates in Psychiatry of North Jersey, LLC in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Clark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.