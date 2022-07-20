Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Park, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Park works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Associates in Psychiatry of North Jersey, LLC405 Northfield Ave Ste 204, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (732) 381-6118
- 2 11 Broadway, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (732) 381-6118
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
Professional, excellent bedside manner, humorous (when applicable). Office staff is on point as well.
About Dr. Charles Park, MD
- Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1629179411
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks French.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.