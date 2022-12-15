Overview

Dr. Charles Parise, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin In Milwaukee and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Parise works at Pacific Cardiovascular Associates Medical Group in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.