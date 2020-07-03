Overview

Dr. Charles Paraboschi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Paraboschi works at Mercer Bucks Cardiology in Lawrenceville, NJ with other offices in Newtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.