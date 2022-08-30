Overview

Dr. Charles Page, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crockett Medical Center, Nacogdoches Medical Center and Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Page works at East Texas Urocenter in Nacogdoches, TX with other offices in Crockett, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Hemorrhoids and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.