Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They graduated from Medical School-Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.

Dr. Otu-Nyarko works at WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology
    2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 101, Shreveport, LA 71118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Constipation
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD

  • Pediatric Gastroenterology
  • English
  • 1245487404
Education & Certifications

  • LSUHSC, N.O. School of Medicine
  • Mt. Sinai Hospital Medical Center
  • Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital|Mt. Sinai Hospital Medical Center
  • Medical School-Kwame Nkrumah University Of Science and Technology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Charles Otu-Nyarko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otu-Nyarko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Otu-Nyarko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Otu-Nyarko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Otu-Nyarko works at WK Center for Pediatric Gastroenterology in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Otu-Nyarko’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Otu-Nyarko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otu-Nyarko.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otu-Nyarko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otu-Nyarko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.