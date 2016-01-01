Overview

Dr. Charles O'Shaughnessy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elyria, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at North Ohio Heart Center in Elyria, OH with other offices in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.