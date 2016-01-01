Overview

Dr. Charles Oschwald, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from CONEMAUGH VALLEY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Somerset Hospital.



Dr. Oschwald works at Johnstown Cardiovascular Assocs in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.