Dr. Charles Orozco, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Orozco, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They completed their residency with University of Michigan Hospitals
Dr. Orozco works at
Locations
Charles R. Orozco, M.d.3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 253-9026Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Orozco was an excellent surgeon and was very reasonable to work with to resolve my deviated septum.
About Dr. Charles Orozco, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1043238744
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orozco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orozco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orozco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orozco works at
Dr. Orozco has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Dysphagia and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orozco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Orozco speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Orozco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orozco.
