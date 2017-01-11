Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles Olson, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles Olson, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Methodist Physicians Clinic - Westroads Office Park1120 N 103rd Plz, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 391-5055
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was rushed to the emergency room a year and a half ago with heart complications. Dr. Olson was the physician on my case. He was an excellent doctor. He takes his position very seriously. I am aware of this because every appointment he talks to me and intensely studies my chart. He put me on a blood thinner that has worked brilliantly. I have recently learned in the last year that certain blood thinner brands are being sued. I am so thankful one of those was not prescribed to my case.
About Dr. Charles Olson, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Nebr
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Cardiology
