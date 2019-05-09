Dr. Charles Oliner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles Oliner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Kml Medical Associates PC60 Gramercy Park N Apt 1B, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 979-3237
Union Square Radiology P.c.247 3rd Ave Rm 201, New York, NY 10010 Directions (646) 957-2989
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
As a physician myself, Dr. Oliner was outstanding. He was knowledgeable, professional, with excellent bedside. Additionally- minimal wait time and very modern medical office. Highly recommend.
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Oliner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oliner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliner has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Indigestion and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oliner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliner.
