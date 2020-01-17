Dr. Charles O'Laughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Laughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Charles O'Laughlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Charles O'Laughlin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 4009, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 364-7717
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doc O’Laughlin is the best. Take his time with you listens to you and does not rush you. Very skilled and experienced. A perfectionist. Only Ortho Surgeon I would consider
About Dr. Charles O'Laughlin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1821106170
Education & Certifications
- Watts Hosp
- Denver Gen Hosp
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Laughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Laughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Laughlin.
